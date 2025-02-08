Myles Turner Injury: Deemed day-to-day
Turner isn't in concussion protocol and he's considered day-to-day moving forward due to a cervical strain, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner has already been ruled out for Saturday's contest due to a cervical strain but it appears that he has avoided a concussion or any long-term injury. The 28-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now