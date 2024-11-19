Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 4:10pm

Turner (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Turner sat during Monday's loss to the Raptors due to right calf soreness, though coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that the big man will likely return to the lineup by Wednesday's game, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. With both Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) out for the year, the club will turn to Enrique Freeman if Turner is unable to return.

