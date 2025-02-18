Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Turner (neck) should be good to go for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner missed Indiana's previous three contests due to a cervical strain in his neck but is expected to return to action Thursday after recovering over the All-Star break. If Turner is officially deemed available, he should reclaim his starting spot from Thomas Bryant.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
