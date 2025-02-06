Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 8:02pm

Turner (head) went to the locker room during Thursday's game against the Clippers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

After logging six minutes Thursday against the Clippers, Turner had to be taken to the locker room with an apparent head injury after being inadvertently hit by Pacers teammate Benedict Mathurin. The veteran big man recorded one steal while going 0-for-4 from the floor before heading to the locker room at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

