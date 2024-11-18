Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Turner is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors due to right calf soreness, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Turner just logged 40 minutes against the Heat on Sunday, so the Pacers may err on the side of caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Turner is unable to play, both Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin could potentially step into much larger roles.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now