Myles Turner Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Turner (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Turner has appeared in three straight games for the Pacers, but he's back on the injury report with a familiar issue. Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Pacers could hold him out as a precaution. If Turner is unable to play, the Pacers could turn to Jarace Walker and Obi Toppin to pick up the slack.

