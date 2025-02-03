Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Turner is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a right peroneal strain.

Turner was a very late addition to the injury report. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, as the Pacers are scheduled to face Portland on Tuesday. It's possible the Pacers are contemplating a maintenance day for one of these games. If Turner is held out against the Jazz, guys like Thomas Bryant, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker could see an uptick in minutes.

