Myles Turner Injury: Iffy for Monday

Turner is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a right peroneal strain.

Turner was a very late addition to the injury report. Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, as the Pacers are scheduled to face Portland on Tuesday. It's possible the Pacers are contemplating a maintenance day for one of these games. If Turner is held out against the Jazz, guys like Thomas Bryant, Obi Toppin and Jarace Walker could see an uptick in minutes.