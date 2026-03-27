Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Iffy to face San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:55pm

Turner (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Turner is in danger of missing a second straight game due to right calf soreness. With Bobby Portis (wrist) also listed as questionable, Jericho Sims and Pete Nance could both see a sizable bump in minutes Saturday. Over 12 appearances in March, Turner has averaged 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds across 22.5 minutes per tilt.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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