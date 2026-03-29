Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Iffy to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Turner is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to right patella tendonopathy.

Turner has been playing through a right calf injury as of late but also popped up on the injury report earlier in March due to a knee issue. Sunday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set for the Bucks, and if Turner is unable to play, then Jericho Sims would be the top candidate to enter Milwaukee's starting lineup. Turner played 28 minutes in Saturday's 127-95 loss to the Spurs and finished with 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, two blocks, one steal and four three-pointers.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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