Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Limited at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 10:57am

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Turner (neck) was able to practice Monday in "some capacity," Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Turner missed Saturday's game against the Lakers and remains day-to-day with a cervical strain. Carlisle did not rule Turner out from returning Tuesday against the Lakers or Wednesday against the Wizards, but there should be more clarity when the Pacers release their injury report Monday evening.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now