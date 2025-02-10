Myles Turner Injury: Limited at practice
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Turner (neck) was able to practice Monday in "some capacity," Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Turner missed Saturday's game against the Lakers and remains day-to-day with a cervical strain. Carlisle did not rule Turner out from returning Tuesday against the Lakers or Wednesday against the Wizards, but there should be more clarity when the Pacers release their injury report Monday evening.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now