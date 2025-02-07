Myles Turner Injury: Not playing Saturday

Turner has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to a cervical strain, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Turner will be sidelined for just the fifth time all season after he departed Thursday's win over the Clippers early to be checked for a concussion. Though he appears to have avoided a brain injury, Turner hurt his neck and will need at least one game off to recover. Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin will likely absorb most of the minutes at center Saturday.