Myles Turner Injury: Questionable for Friday
Turner (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Warriors.
Turner missed Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls due to illness, and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game (and fourth overall this season). If Turner is unable to play, expect Thomas Bryant, who dropped a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds over 28 minutes, to start again in his place.
