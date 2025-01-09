Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Turner (illness) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Warriors.

Turner missed Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls due to illness, and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game (and fourth overall this season). If Turner is unable to play, expect Thomas Bryant, who dropped a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds over 28 minutes, to start again in his place.

