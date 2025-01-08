Myles Turner Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Turner (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Turner was a very late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather. The center hasn't missed a game since Nov. 18 and has been remarkably durable this campaign. If he's unable to go, the Pacers could turn to guys such as Jarace Walker, Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin.
