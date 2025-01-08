Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 10:52am

Turner (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Turner was a very late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up under the weather. The center hasn't missed a game since Nov. 18 and has been remarkably durable this campaign. If he's unable to go, the Pacers could turn to guys such as Jarace Walker, Thomas Bryant and Obi Toppin.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
