Myles Turner Injury: Questionable versus Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 12:46pm

Turner (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Turner has missed the last two games due to right calf soreness that initially flared up during warmups on Feb. 12. While he was unable to suit up for Friday's win over the Pelicans, the move to questionable suggests he is nearing a return to action. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) still without a firm timetable, Turner's potential return would provide a massive boost to a Milwaukee frontcourt currently leaning on Jericho Sims and Ousmane Dieng.

