Myles Turner Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Turner (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Turner will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Mavericks. Jericho Sims, Ousmane Dieng and Pete Nance will help fill the void with Turner unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Week 222 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1712 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 1712 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1514 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More