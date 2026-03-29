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Myles Turner Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Turner (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Turner will hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Mavericks. Jericho Sims, Ousmane Dieng and Pete Nance will help fill the void with Turner unavailable.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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