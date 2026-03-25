Myles Turner Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Turner (calf) is out for Wednesday's game in Portland.
Bobby Portis (wrist) and Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) will join Turner on the inactive list for Wednesday's game, leaving Milwaukee very thin up front. Jericho Sims will get a chance to start with Turner out, and there will be more minutes available for Ousmane Dieng. Turner's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Spurs.
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