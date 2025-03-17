Myles Turner Injury: Ruled out Monday
Turner (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner will miss his first outing since the All-Star break due to a left hip contusion. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Dallas. Thomas Bryant and Tony Bradley are both candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Turner being sidelined.
