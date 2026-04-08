Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:50am

Turner (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Turner will be sidelined for a second straight contest. The Bucks are likely to proceed with caution given where they are in the standings. Jericho Sims and Pete Nance are likely to see sizable workloads with this news.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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