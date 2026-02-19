Myles Turner Injury: Sitting vs. Pelicans

Turner (calf) is out for Friday's game against New Orleans.

Turner picked up a calf injury prior to Milwaukee's last game before the All-Star break, and he's slated to miss a second straight game after being ruled out for Friday. Look for Jericho Sims and Ousmane Dieng to step up in the frontcourt with both Turner and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined.