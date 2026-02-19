Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Sitting vs. Pelicans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Turner (calf) is out for Friday's game against New Orleans.

Turner picked up a calf injury prior to Milwaukee's last game before the All-Star break, and he's slated to miss a second straight game after being ruled out for Friday. Look for Jericho Sims and Ousmane Dieng to step up in the frontcourt with both Turner and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
