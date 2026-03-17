Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:58pm

Turner (calf) won't play Tuesday against Cleveland, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Turner was added to Milwaukee's injury report Monday with a right calf strain, and the team has since downgraded him to out. This will open up opportunities at center for Jericho Sims and Pete Nance.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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