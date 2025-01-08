Myles Turner Injury: Uncertain to play Wednesday
Turner is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to an illness.
Turner was a late addition to the injury report after presumably waking up feeling under the weather. The center hasn't missed a game since Nov. 18 and has been remarkably durable this campaign. If he's unable to go, the Pacers could turn to Obi Toppin, Jarace Walker and Thomas Bryant to take on extra minutes out of the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now