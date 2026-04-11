Myles Turner Injury: Won't play Sunday
Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 76ers.
Turner will sit out Milwaukee's regular-season finale, which should result in a start for Jericho Sims. Turner put up eighth-round value in his first season with the Bucks, posting averages of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 triples and 1.6 blocks per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More