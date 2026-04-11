Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the 76ers.

Turner will sit out Milwaukee's regular-season finale, which should result in a start for Jericho Sims. Turner put up eighth-round value in his first season with the Bucks, posting averages of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 triples and 1.6 blocks per game.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-26
NBA
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-26
Author Image
Mike Barner
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago