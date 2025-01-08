Fantasy Basketball
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 2:52pm

Turner (illness) will not appear in Wednesday's contest against Chicago, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

This will be Turner's third missed game all season, as he has been an integral piece to the Pacers' starting lineup, averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and 0.8 steals over 31.3 minutes thus far. Thomas Bryant is expected to take Turner's place in the starting lineup until he returns.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
