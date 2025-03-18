Myles Turner News: Absent from injury report
Turner (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Turner missed Monday's game against Minnesota because of a left hip contusion, but he's set to be available for the front end of Indiana's back-to-back Wednesday. The star big man should be able to handle his usual workload against Dallas, and his return would push Thomas Bryant back into the second unit.
