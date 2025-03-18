Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:10pm

Turner (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Turner missed Monday's game against Minnesota because of a left hip contusion, but he's set to be available for the front end of Indiana's back-to-back Wednesday. The star big man should be able to handle his usual workload against Dallas, and his return would push Thomas Bryant back into the second unit.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now