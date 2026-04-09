Myles Turner News: Absent from injury report
Turner (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Brooklyn.
After sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Pistons, Turner is available for Milwaukee's last home game of the regular season. The star big man has averaged 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 22.1 minutes per contest in his last seven games.
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