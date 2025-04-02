Myles Turner News: Available to play Wednesday

Turner (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Turner has been dealing with an illness, but the big man will give it a go and should handle his regular workload in the frontcourt. He's expected to return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence. Turner has been averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 blocks per game in 15 contests since the beginning of March.