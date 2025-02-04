Myles Turner News: Available Tuesday
Turner (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against Portland, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Turner will return to game action after missing Monday's win over Utah due to a right peroneal strain. Over his last five outings, the big man has averaged 17.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest. The 28-year-old has shot only 40.9 percent from the field in that five-game span, though he has shot an efficient 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now