Myles Turner News: Available versus San Antonio

Turner (calf) is available for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Turner didn't play Wednesday against Portland. However, he will be back after missing only one game. With Bobby Portis (wrist), Kyle Kuzma (Achilles) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable, Jericho Sims and Pete Nance may both continue to see meaningful minutes even with Turner's return bolstering depth.