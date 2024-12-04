Myles Turner News: Blocks three shots in loss

Turner notched 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Raptors.

Turner amassed multiple blocks for just the second time in the past six games. Despite the Pacers' modest season, Turner has been relatively consistent on the defensive end, averaging 2.9 combined steals and blocks. However, the same cannot be said for the offensive end of the floor, where he is shooting just 47.3 percent from the field, putting up 15.8 points per game.