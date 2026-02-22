Myles Turner News: Chips in 14 in return
Turner recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.
The veteran center was back in the starting five after missing the Bucks' prior two games, one on each side of the All-Star break, with a calf strain, and the lopsided score gave coach Doc Rivers an excuse to give Turner a little less than his usual workload. Turner's struggled to make a consistent impact in his first season with Milwaukee, but he's drained at least one three-pointer in 16 straight appearances dating back to Jan. 4, averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists over that stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More