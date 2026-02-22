Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Chips in 14 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Turner recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 25 minutes during Sunday's 122-94 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran center was back in the starting five after missing the Bucks' prior two games, one on each side of the All-Star break, with a calf strain, and the lopsided score gave coach Doc Rivers an excuse to give Turner a little less than his usual workload. Turner's struggled to make a consistent impact in his first season with Milwaukee, but he's drained at least one three-pointer in 16 straight appearances dating back to Jan. 4, averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.8 blocks and 1.5 assists over that stretch.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 20
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
11 days ago