Myles Turner

Myles Turner News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Turner (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Turner missed the Bucks' last two games while recovering from a right calf strain. The veteran center has been cleared to return Sunday, which will likely result in Jericho Sims reverting to a bench role against Toronto. Turner has averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals over 27.2 minutes per game since Feb. 1.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner
