Myles Turner News: Cleared to play vs. Indiana
Turner (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Turner drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to right patella tendinitis, but the veteran center has been given the green light to play in the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set. He's failed to score in double digits in seven of his last eight outings, and over that span he has connected on just 37.1 percent of his field-goal attempts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2023 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2023 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2023 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1231 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More