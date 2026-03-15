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Myles Turner News: Cleared to play vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 10:55am

Turner (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Turner drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to right patella tendinitis, but the veteran center has been given the green light to play in the second leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set. He's failed to score in double digits in seven of his last eight outings, and over that span he has connected on just 37.1 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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