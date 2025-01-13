Myles Turner News: Double-double against Cavs

Turner accumulated 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 victory over Cleveland.

It was the veteran center's first double-double in January and his seventh of the season. Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 boards, 2.2 blocks, 1.8 threes, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals through five appearances on the month while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor, and his 2.1 rejections per game on the season put him fourth in the NBA behind Victor Wembanyama, Walker Kessler and Anthony Davis.