Myles Turner

Myles Turner News: Double-doubles against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 9:49am

Turner posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Turner held things down in the paint for Indiana, leading all players in blocks while finishing second among Pacers in scoring and rebounds during a double-double effort. Turner recorded at least five blocks for the fifth time this season, doing so for the first time since Feb. 20. He has now recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three contests while posting a double-double on 12 occasions.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers

