Myles Turner News: Drops 19 points in win
Turner provided 19 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 120-111 win over the Suns.
The big man tied Andrew Nembhard for the second-highest mark in scoring on the Pacers behind Pascal Siakam (25 points) on Thursday. Turner also tied his season high in three-point attempts, and he is on pace to shoot a career-high 40.9 percent from downtown while putting up 5.1 attempts per game. Over his last 10 outings, the 28-year-old has averaged 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 assists while shooting 39.2 percent from deep across 30.6 minutes per contest.
