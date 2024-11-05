Myles Turner News: Explodes for huge double-double

Turner provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 134-127 win over the Mavericks.

Turner turned in an excellent performance. He dominated inside and also got the job done at the perimeter, drilling a season-high five three-pointers in the win. Turner had yet to post a double-digit rebound total coming into Monday's game, so the double-double was certainly step in the right direction. Turner can post high scoring totals when he gets opportunities beyond the arc, but 30 points is a rarity. He met that threshold only twice during the 2023-24 season.