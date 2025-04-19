Myles Turner News: Four rejections against Milwaukee

Turner totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-98 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 29-year-old center dominated at the rim, recording multiple rejections for the sixth time in seven April appearances. Turner is averaging 17.1 points, 6.0 boards, 3.6 blocks, 2.4 threes and 1.3 assists on the month, and his defensive presence will likely be a difference-maker for Indiana if the team advances to the next round.