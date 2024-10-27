Myles Turner News: Four steals in loss

Turner totaled 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four steals, four rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 overtime loss to the 76ers.

The big man stuffed the stat sheet while putting on a great defense showing against Andre Drummond and the 76ers. Turner struggled from three-point range across 23 minutes in Friday's loss to New York, though he has already shown through three appearances that he is much more comfortable shooting from beyond the arc at a high volume. The 28-year-old had his least efficient game Sunday while struggling on the glass, but his defensive upside and three-point shooting is another reason why he is a relevant option in fantasy formats.