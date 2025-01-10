Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 2:32pm

Turner (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Turner will return to action after missing Wednesday's win over the Bulls with the illness. The big man has averaged 16.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest over his last five outings. There's no indication that Turner will operate under a minutes restriction after missing only one game, meaning Thomas Bryant should reprise his normal role off the bench after his spot start on Wednesday.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now