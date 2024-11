Turner (calf) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Turner has been working through a right calf issue for the last couple of weeks, but he will be able to play despite Monday's game being the second leg of a back-to-back set. Since and including Nov. 1, Turner has averaged 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over 33.1 minutes per game.