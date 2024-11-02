Myles Turner News: Inefficient in return

Turner recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss to New Orleans.

Turner returned to action Friday after missing Indiana's previous contest with an ankle injury. Through his first five appearances this season, the 28-year-old big man is struggling with his efficiency, posting 46.4/33.3/63.2 shooting splits. However, Turner's 1.8 blocks per contest are a valuable asset for fantasy managers.