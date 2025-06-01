Myles Turner News: Limited in Game 6 win

Turner chipped in 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across 21 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 win over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Turner battled foul trouble, liming him to just 21 minutes. Despite being a non-factor, Indiana was still able to get it done, moving through to the NBA Finals for the first time in 25 years. Turner has been relatively consistent throughout the postseason, averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 11 games. Oklahoma City will trot out a sizeable lineup, meaning Turner will be called upon to shoulder even more, especially on the defensive end.