Myles Turner News: Muted performance in loss

Turner ended Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Hornets with 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal over 21 minutes.

Turner had a night to forget Sunday and didn't help himself by getting into some foul trouble. His production in December has left a lot to be desired, as the center is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 blocks on 44.7 percent shooting over his last five contests.