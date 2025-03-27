Myles Turner News: Nabs double-double against Lakers

Turner racked up 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 loss to the Lakers.

The double-double was Turner's 12th of the season. The 29-year-old center continues to make well-rounded fantasy contributions -- over five games since missing a March 17 contests due to a hip bruise, Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 9.0 boards, 3.2 blocks, 2.4 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent (12-for-27) from beyond the arc.