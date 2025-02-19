Myles Turner News: Off injury report for Thursday

Turner (neck) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Turner was expected to play Thursday, and the star big man is officially set to conclude a three-game absence due to a cervical strain. Turner's return should send Thomas Bryant back to the bench, and the former averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.2 minutes across seven games before getting injured Feb. 6 against the Clippers.