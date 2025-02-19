Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Off injury report for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 3:31pm

Turner (neck) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Turner was expected to play Thursday, and the star big man is officially set to conclude a three-game absence due to a cervical strain. Turner's return should send Thomas Bryant back to the bench, and the former averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.2 minutes across seven games before getting injured Feb. 6 against the Clippers.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now