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Myles Turner News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 3:56pm

Turner (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Turner missed Sunday's loss to the Clippers with a knee issue but is set to return Tuesday, and he'll likely push either Jericho Sims or Pete Nance to the bench. Turner has averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks in 24.3 minutes per contest in his last eight games.

Myles Turner
Milwaukee Bucks
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