Myles Turner News: Poor showing in loss

Turner ended with five points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 108-81 loss to the Celtics.

Turner had one of his worst games of the season and has now posted back-to-back duds. Overall this campaign, Turner has struggled, shooting 44.2 percent from the field with averages of 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 27.9 minutes per contest.