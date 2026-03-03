Myles Turner News: Poor showing in loss
Turner ended with five points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 108-81 loss to the Celtics.
Turner had one of his worst games of the season and has now posted back-to-back duds. Overall this campaign, Turner has struggled, shooting 44.2 percent from the field with averages of 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks in 27.9 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2011 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 2011 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2011 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1219 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Myles Turner See More