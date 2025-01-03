Myles Turner News: Productive in win Thursday

Turner closed Thursday's 128-115 win over the Heat with 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Turner couldn't record what would've been his fourth double-double across his last five outings, but still, the star big man has been playing very well in recent weeks. Turner has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 contests, a span in which he's averaging 14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 assists per contest.