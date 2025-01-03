Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Productive in win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Turner closed Thursday's 128-115 win over the Heat with 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes.

Turner couldn't record what would've been his fourth double-double across his last five outings, but still, the star big man has been playing very well in recent weeks. Turner has scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 contests, a span in which he's averaging 14.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 assists per contest.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now