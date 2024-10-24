Myles Turner News: Scores 20, grabs nine boards

Turner logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over the Pistons.

Turner enjoyed a strong start to the season and finished just one board away from recording a double-double, a strong output for a big man who's always been criticized for being a below-average rebounder for his size. Turner figures to remain a key player for the Pacers on offense and seems to have picked things up right where he left them off in 2023-24, where he averaged 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers made across 77 regular-season appearances.