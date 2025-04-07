Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Myles Turner headshot

Myles Turner News: Scores 24 points, swats three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Turner contributed 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 win over the Nuggets.

Turner had a bigger role on offense Sunday, as Tyrese Haliburton was limited to nine points and Pascal Siakam (elbow) wasn't available, and that translated to Turner leading the Pacers in scoring. He's scored 20-plus points while swatting multiple shots in his last two outings, and his two-way impact is key for the Pacers. The star big man is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in 18 outings since the beginning of March.

Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now